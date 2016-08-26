Realty firm Supertech Ltd on Friday said it would enter the healthcare sector and invest Rs.300 crore to open four hospitals in the next 3-4 years.

The Noida-based developer will open hospitals in its integrated township projects. “In the initial phase, the company will invest Rs.100 crore to open its first 100-bed super speciality hospital in in sector 74, Noida,” the company said in a statement. “This will be followed by the launch of 3 more hospitals in the next 3-4 years with an investment of Rs.200 crore,” it added. The construction for the first hospital in Noida has already commenced and is expected to be completed by May 2017.