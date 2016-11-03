CHENNAI: Sundram Fasteners Ltd. (SFL)’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 increased by 82.47 per cent to Rs.76.93 crore from Rs.42.16 crore for the corresponding year-ago period due to volume growth, product mix and specific cost reduction initiatives.

SFL recorded sales revenue from operations of Rs.738.21 crore which was higher by 11.80 per cent compared with the year-ago period, according to a company statement.

The board had declared an interim dividend of Rs.1.70 per share (face value of Re.1 each).