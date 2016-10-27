City-based Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance, the home finance subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., is planning to raise around Rs.1,750 crore during the second half of the current fiscal to meet its growth plans.

The company is also looking at buying portfolio of smaller housing finance companies and extending line of credit amounting to around Rs.20 crore.

In a statement G. Sundararajan, CFO, Sundaram Home Finance said “Around 65 per cent of Rs.1,750 crore will be raised through debentures and short term market borrowings.”

In the first half of the year, the company disbursed Rs.15 crore Line of Credit and another Rs.20 crore is in the pipeline and is likely to be disbursed soon.

“The company is continuing to expand its presence in the rural housing segment where the loans disbursed crossed Rs.30 crore during the first half of the year. There is potential to double the business from the rural housing segment,” said Srinivas Acharya, Managing Director Sundaram Home Finance.

Results

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2016, the company registered a net profit of Rs.39 crore against Rs.40 crore in the corresponding period last year.