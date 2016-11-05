With the recent turmoil of rising recognition of non-performing assets in the banking industry, banks could potential turn shy of lending. This could open up opportunities for the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). At the same time, NBFCs themselves have had a roller coaster ride, depending on how their target markets have performed. T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, MD, Sundaram Finance, among the oldest NBFCs in the country opens up on the sector's fortunes.

With banks facing a number of challenges, will it throw open new opportunities for NBFCs?

There are lots of suggestions going around. In view of the stress the banks are facing and their hesitancy to lend, there are likely to be opportunities for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), especially in the SME (small and medium enterprise) space. Another view is that this scenario has made NBFCs the darling of stock markets and the FIIs (foreign institutional investors). How true is this? Only time will tell. However, it is true that banks have become lending-shy. Will NBFCs be able to lend to all the segments that banks have been lending to earlier? I have my own doubts. There are certain things that banks do, and those, only they (banks) can do.

How is the scene like for NBFCs at the moment?

There was a big surge in commercial vehicle sales in Q4 of last year and Q1 this year. It was quite a big jump. In Q2, however, it seems to have cooled off quite significantly. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the first-half of this year compared with the same period last year were negative. Q2 is usually a dull quarter. However, I do not know if that explains this kind of a steep fall. There was a prediction made earlier this year that there is likely to be pre-buying in Q3 and Q4 as a result of the new emission norms coming into force next April. That prediction still holds. However, a new element has entered the picture in the form of GST.

What about the passenger car and tractor segments that you operate in?

Passenger cars are doing well. Rural prosperity is bound to increase because of the bountiful monsoon. With the likelihood of a good harvest, one can expect rural demand to pick up significantly. Several new models have been launched. If we put all of these together, the prospect for the passenger car segment seems upbeat. The other segment that is doing really well is the tractor segment. After two years of downturn, tractors seem to have recovered and there is a significant upsurge. Similarly, the construction equipment segment has been on the upswing as a result of the real action on the ground on the infrastructure front. Infra-related projects are moving apace now. Even in the CV segment, a good chunk of the growth this year has been from the tipper segment rather than the haulage space.

Has the stable fuel price played its part in the demand-push?

Diesel prices have remained benign and stable for a reasonable period. That has had a salutary effect on transport operators’ cash flows.

How have you been adapting to changes in the economy?

It is a cliché but change is a constant. Our own evolution from being a 100 per cent truck financing company once to having a wide portfolio that includes passenger cars, tractors and construction equipment is an example of the change that has already occurred over the last 20 years. The next ten years could very well be about how we are able to harness the digital technology not so much from point of view of replacing people but from the point of view of enhancing employee efficiency and enhancing the customer experience in terms of how they interact with us. This represents both opportunities and challenges. That is something we definitely need to do, with the proviso that all of these changes are not likely to happen in one day and not all of our customers are going to go digital overnight. Wisdom lies in understanding that there is a spectrum of customers. Different segments of customers have different needs. Our challenge is to understand these needs and service them. It is important for organisations like ours that have a traditional customer base, but also where an increasingly younger customer base is coming in, to be alive to these changes. The aspirations of people overall are changing and we have to adapt to this changing reality and customer needs, without surrendering who we are in terms of our identity and ensuring that the Sundaram experience of personal connect with our customers is not compromised. In many ways it is a reaffirmation of our Corporate tag line - ‘Enduring Values, New Age Thinking’. Regardless of the changes happening around us, we remain firmly wedded to our values. That is our bedrock. But we are now into the next wave of change. It could be new products or new markets segments, plus this whole new world of digital.

Are you still seen as a predominantly a South-based company?

Clearly, we are a national company with about 600 offices across the country. We have an all-India foot print, and our customers are distributed all over the country. Almost 40 per cent of our business emanates from outside southern India. However, the South is a very vibrant market, and if we are perceived as a strong company in the South, we are fine with that.

How about your funding position? How important are deposits for you?

Funding is comfortable. Liquidity in the market is ample. ECB (external commercial borrowings), which was an impediment earlier, has also opened up. Bond markets are growing domestically also. Deposits today constitute approximately 12 per cent of our overall funding mix. Accepting deposits is a vital service we provide to a certain section of the population. For several people, a Sundaram Finance deposit is a source of comfort and safety. Even though deposits are a slightly more expensive source, we believe that we owe a responsibility to our loyal depositors.