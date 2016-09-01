A strong banking system remains a top priority for the government to support growth, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. “Our top priority has to be to strengthen the ability of the banking system to be able to support growth,” he said while addressing at the annual general meeting of the bankers’ body – Indian Banks Association. “The capacity of banks to support growth must never be allowed to dilute,” he added. Public sector banks are facing challenge of raising capital which has depleted due to sharp rise in bad loans in the last three years. Mr. Jaitley lauded the lenders for surviving many regional and global crises.

