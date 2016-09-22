Merging banks to ease the troubles in the banking sector, as the government is proposing to do, will likely accentuate the problems rather than provide a cure, according to Sunil Kanoria, President of Assocham.“I am not against mergers, but the government priority should be on how to strengthen the sector rather than in merging the banks to create a larger bank,” Mr Kanoria told reporters during a press conference. “The analogy is that you won’t marry children to each other; you will wait for them to grow stronger and bigger on their own before getting them married.”