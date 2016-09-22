Citing the huge loans for steel projects, the minister said 28% of stressed loans are from the sector

The domestic steel industry, the biggest contributor to stressed assets in the banking system, must tighten its belt and become more competitive instead of relying solely on executive actions from the Centre to curb cheap imports from China, Union Steel Minister Birender Singh said on Tuesday.

The minister also questioned the circumstances under which huge loans were advanced to steel projects, pointing out that 28 per cent of total stressed loans are from the steel sector which could turn into non-performing assets in due course of time.

“Some associations told me it takes Rs.6,000 crore to create an integrated steel plant with one million tonnes capacity. Others said that you can add the same capacity with Rs.2,000 crore,” he said. So, when it came to restructuring debt, “you should also suggest (under) which conditions such huge loans were advanced to the steel sector in particular,” Mr. Singh said stressing that this responsibility lay with the steel industry.

Mr. Singh said on Tuesday that the government expected to finalise the one-billion dollar joint venture between Arcelor Mittal and public sector steel major SAIL by December. The pact was signed in May 2015 to set up an automotive steel plant in the country.