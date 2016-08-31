SBI Chairman's term ends in October and speculation is rife that her term may be extended

The Centre is likely to announce the appointment of chief executives in some of the public sector banks by September 2, Bank Board Bureau Chairman Vinod Rai said.

Chief executive positions in two banks, Kolkata-based United Bank of India and Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank have been vacant for a few months now. “Selection has been made a long time back, appointments may be done by Friday,” Mr. Rai said on the sidelines of an award function.

BBB was set up by the government to select chief executives and other board members in public sector banks. The appointments, however, are made by the government. BBB commenced its operations from the beginning of the financial year.

When asked whether there will be an extension for Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman of State Bank of India — the country's largest bank — Mr. Rai said since her appointment was made before the BBB came into existence and the selection was made by the government, the extension will also be decided by the government. If there is a fresh appointment, then BBB will decide.

There is speculation that the SBI Chairman's term will be extended so that she can complete the merger process of associate banks.