Data XGen Technologies, a Jaipur-based start-up, has introduced an email address service under ‘DATAMAIL’ that allows people to create email IDs in eight Indian languages.

The languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Bengali.

The service is also available in English, Chinese, Russian and Arabic.

The company said this service is the world’s first linguistic email and is available for free. Email IDs in regional languages can be created on @datamail.bharat by individuals in India and abroad.

Plans are on to offer email service in 22 Indian languages to enable people who do not know how to read or write in English.

You need to download the DATAMAIL app from play store, android or IOS devices and open the email ID.

“We have introduced the world’s first linguistic free email service which will provide ease of connecting and bridge the digital divide among Indian citizens,” Dr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data XGen Technologies said.