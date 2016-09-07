Low-cost airline SpiceJet posted its sixth consecutive quarterly profit in the first quarter of 2016-17. Net profit more than doubled to Rs.149 crore from Rs.73 crore in the year-earlier period.While income from operations climbed 36 per cent to Rs.1,521 crore, total expenses also rose 33 per cent to Rs.1,374 crore, the airline said. In a statement, SpiceJet said that the profits for the March quarter were “adversely impacted by rupee depreciation, inflation and the presence of more expensive wet lease aircraft.” SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said that the airline suffered Rs.33 crore as losses due to depreciation of rupee. The airline plans to induct three Boeing 737s by November this year and will station three more Bombardier Q 400 aircraft in Kolkata to increase operations to the North East, he said.