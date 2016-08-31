Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire TEN Sports Network from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) and its subsidiaries for $385 million, subject to regulatory approval. The acquisition will add South Asia’s leading sports network to SPN’s existing portfolio of channels. The channels being acquired include TEN 1, TEN 1 HD, TEN 2, TEN 3, TEN Golf HD, TEN Cricket and TEN Sports that operate in the Indian sub-continent among other regions such as the Middle East.
Updated: August 31, 2016 23:23 IST
Sony Pictures to acquire Ten Sports from Zee
