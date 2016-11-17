Several online businesses had shut down CoD orders, or like Snapdeal, imposed a cap on the amount.

E-commerce portal Snapdeal announced on Thursday that it had removed the Rs. 2000 limit applied to Cash on Delivery (CoD) orders on its website.

“Consumers can now resume paying by cash for all orders, as per business as usual,” said a statement from the portal.

Since the demonetisation announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, several online businesses had shut down CoD orders, or like Snapdeal, imposed a cap on the amount.