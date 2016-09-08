Snapdeal on Thursday said it would hire about 10,000 temporary workers in the run-up to Diwali to ensure timely delivery of products to buyers. “Snapdeal is gearing up for the festive season to ensure that its users continue to get the fastest ever deliveries this Diwali,” the company said in a statement. “The run up to Diwali will see the creation of nearly 10,000 temporary jobs, which will run from September 15 to 15 November 15, 2016.” These temporary positions will be, mostly, in logistics and delivery segments across the country, both with Snapdeal and with its business partners, it added. Jayant Sood, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Snapdeal, said, “This Diwali, we are committed to upgrade this experience further still by delivering within 1-2 days across most towns in India”.
Updated: September 9, 2016 01:20 IST
Snapdeal eyes 10,000 temporary staff for Diwali
