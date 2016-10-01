Smugglers of goods between India and Pakistan are operating through a third country such as Afghanistan and often misuse transit routes set up on the border for exchange, a study conducted by an industry body showed.

“Smuggling of good between India and Pakistan estimated at $5 billion is almost double of the official two-way commerce and it is mostly goods exported from India to Pakistan,” D.S. Rawat, secretary general of industry body Assocham, said. “It is difficult to stop this trade because the goods are first exported to third countries like Dubai or Afghanistan before reaching its destination in Pakistan.”

Official trade between India and Pakistan grew less than four times from 700 million in 2005-2006 to $2.67 billion in 10 years despite the Most Favoured Nation status being granted to Pakistan in 1996.

At the same time informal trade grew over five times from $965 million in 2005-2006 to over $5 billion in 2015-16.

The smugglers carry out informal trade between Pakistan and India through the borders and also misuse of personal baggage scheme like the ‘Green Channel’ facilities at international airports or railway stations. Informal trade is also taking place through Afghanistan whereby goods are exported officially from India to Afghanistan and later on brought into Pakistan through Peshawar, according to Assocham.

Trading through a ‘third country,’ generally done through Dubai, is not illegal. The ‘third country’ trade also happens through agents in Singapore.

Through this route, Indian exports include capital goods, textile machinery, dyes and chemicals among others, according to the Assocham study.

“The trade between Pakistan and India via Dubai has the advantage (for the traders) that consignments are not scrutinized as much as those coming directly from either country.”

The Assocham study is based on documents and reports from more than 50 think tanks and research organisations, including ICRIER, annual reports of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, Lahore Journal of Economics, and Institute of South Asian Studies-National University of Singapore among others.

Smugglers in both the countries have developed efficient mechanisms for information flow, risk sharing and risk mitigation.

The three important contributory factors towards thriving informal trade are quick realization of payments, zero documentation and little procedural hassles leading to lower transaction costs, according to Assocham.

There are more exports from India than imports through the smuggling route. Besides Afghanistan, other channels of informal trade include India-Dubai-Pakistan, Wagah by rail or road and Srinagar -Muzaffarabad.