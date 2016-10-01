Smart Training Resources India, a Chennai-based company focused on offering campus recruitment training programmes, is set to expand its presence as part of a plan to double revenues in two years.

The company is currently present in 170 locations across the country, offering employability enhancement programmes to educational institutions.

To beef up its all-India presence, it has drawn up plans to establish itself in over 400 locations by targeting institutions in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Also, it is planning to set up 50 smart learning centres.

These could be established in a combination of company-owned and franchisee formats as part of its B2C (business-to-customer) initiative.

According to Archana Ram, Managing Director, Smart has a client base of more than 550 institutions. “Having trained over 1.3 million students and with a placement record of about 85 per cent, we are the largest employability enhancer in the country,” she claimed.

Though about three million graduates and post-graduates joined the Indian workforce race, only around 25 per cent of them were “employable-ready”, she said quoting a Nasscom report.