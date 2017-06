more-in

With a 72% return to investors, S&P BSE SmallCap index has outperformed the Sensex and large-cap indices in the three-year period ended May 31.

While the small-cap index of the BSE has given a return of 72.11%, S&P BSE SmallCap Select index, which is a measure of the performance of the 60 most liquid small-cap companies, has generated a return of 66.86%, as per data compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices for a period of three years ended May 31, 2017.