Shoppers Stop sees ‘digital influence’ spurring 20% of sales

Key effect: 'Digital influence' is the role the digital medium has in influencing purchases, both online and offline.

Lifestyle retail major Shoppers Stop expects to make 20% of its revenue by 2020 through consumer purchases made as a result of ‘digital influence.’

“Physical stores are called offline, but there is nothing offline today... We say digital influence as a customer may shop online but collect the product at the store,” Shoppers Stop CIO Anil Shankar said at the Cisco India Summit 2017 here. “So, there is a digital influence. By 2020, we expect that 20% of our revenues will have a digital influence from the current levels of about 1%.”

Digital influence refers to the role that the digital medium plays in influencing purchases, irrespective of whether the purchase is made online or offline. Mr. Shankar explained that a buyer may buy a voucher online and come to the store to make the purchase, this too was an example of digital influence.

Omni-channel model

The listed firm is also likely to complete implementation of its omni-channel model i.e. retailing both online and offline in the next 2-3 quarters. With 80 outlets across the country, Shoppers Stop has earmarked about ₹60 crore for the process that includes digitisation of its stores and adding capabilities like “contactless payment” and a more personalised shopping experience.

“We started the omni-channel journey in 2015 and we have already started piloting a lot of features such as enabling users to make contactless payment using audio technology,” he said. The firm has partnered with ToneTag for the technology wherein audio signals or ‘tone tags’ are used for making payments.

As part of the transformation, Shoppers Stop has partnered with networking major Cisco to implement the latter's wireless solution across stores. This will enable Shoppers Stop to also offer Wi-Fi at its stores.

“We are excited to collaborate with Shoppers Stop as they digitally transform their business, deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences and enhance workforce efficiency to emerge as the retailers of the future,” Cisco India and SAARC President Dinesh Malkani said.

With these solutions, Shoppers Stop will get a single-view dashboard of connected customers, insights into customer behaviour analytics, traffic flow and analytics as well as location-based services for effective in-store marketing and in-store tracking.