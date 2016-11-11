The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working towards reducing the timeline for listing of new companies, which will help investors especially when the markets are in a volatile phase.

SEBI chairman U K Sinha, on Thursday, said that the gap between the close of an initial public offer (IPO) and listing of the shares would be brough down to four days from six at present.

“A team in SEBI is already working with T+4. We may take a little bit of more time, but we are already working on it,” he said.

The SEBI chairman was speaking at a financial market summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).