The company has installed smart grids in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd., which provides efficient power supply solutions, is focusing on renewable energy sector and smart grids for growth in India, Prakash Kumar Chandraker, Managing Director and Vice President, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. said.

The company, listed on the BSE and NSE, and a subsidiary of French multinational Schneider Electric SE, is coming out with new solutions to boost the efficiency of its clients, the official added.

“We are now focusing on the area of renewable energy, where growth opportunity is huge. We will be introducing new solutions for this segment soon. This will be in the area of integration management,” Mr. Chandraker said in an interview.

Currently, the company is helping solar photovoltaic (PV) developers to evacuate 1,026 MW of power to the grid. This is about 60 per cent of the total solar PV installation in the country. Wherever grid connectivity is not possible, the company is setting up micro-grids to ensure supply to an area that is not covered by the grid.

In the area of smart city, the company has undertaken several smart grid initiatives in India. It has installed smart grids in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, where marked improvement has been seen. Currently, it is working to upgrade the system at three cities in Kerala namely Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, which will have smart grids by next year.

“We are improving the network and connectivity in these cities through intelligent systems which is a convergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Grid of Things (GoT), ” Mr Chandraker said. It has installed a smart surveillance solution in Puri in Odisha.