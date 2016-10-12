Schneider Electric will invest Rs.750 crore in India in the next three to five years, its chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire said, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Over 50 per cent of the firm’s production from its 28 factories in India is exported, Mr. Tricoire said, stressing that India is one of its largest manufacturing bases with more than over 20,000 employees.

The PM discussed areas where Schneider can accelerate its engagement with India with focus on areas such as renewable energy. he said.