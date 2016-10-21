Schneider Electric, a global leader in automation and energy efficiency aims to tap growth opportunities in the industrial automation sector in India, a company official said.

The Indian arm of the company which operates 28 manufacturing units across the country said it would introduce 365 new products and solutions this year in India and would look at a growth of between 10 and 15 per cent year-on-year.

“We are introducing one new product every day in India,” David Orgaz D’hollander, Senior Vice President, Process Automation, Asia Pacific, Schneider Electric said on the sidelines of a business conference here. “By now we have introduced over 260 new products since January 1.”

Recently, the company had announced an investment plan of Rs.750 crore in India. Schneider Electric emerged as a major player in the global process automation market in 2014 after it acquired Invensys Plc for $5.1 billion.

Rajat Kishore, Managing Director & Vice President PA Hub, Schneider Electric Systems India said, automation would be the key for India to become a global manufacturing hub.