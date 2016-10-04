The Supreme Court on Monday gave its nod to Nestle India and the FSSAI to destroy 550 tonnes of Maggi noodles well past their shelf life.

The noodles are in the possession of the company and the food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The court recorded the agreement of both Nestle and the FSSAI to have the stocks located in 39 warehouses of the company and with the FSSAI at Lucknow to be destroyed.

Over 38,000 tonnes have already been incinerated as of September 1, 2015, following the due process agreed with the food regulator.