State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, expanded its overseas footprint by entering Myanmar, opening a branch Yangon, the former capital and the largest city of that country.
“The branch aspires to become an important link in trade and commerce between Myanmar and the world,” SBI said in a statement. With the opening of this branch, SBI has extended (its) global presence to 37 countries through 198 offices.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.