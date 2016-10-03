State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, expanded its overseas footprint by entering Myanmar, opening a branch Yangon, the former capital and the largest city of that country.

“The branch aspires to become an important link in trade and commerce between Myanmar and the world,” SBI said in a statement. With the opening of this branch, SBI has extended (its) global presence to 37 countries through 198 offices.

