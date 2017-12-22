‘Saw huge surge in demand for machine tools in 2017’

more-in

Ace Manufacturing Systems, a manufacturer of machine tools for the automobile, aerospace and medical industries, has opened a second factory in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹80 crore and plans to add a third facility within five years as it bets that demand for its products will continue to show strong growth.

‘Remedial action’

“This year we have seen a huge surge in demand for machine tools,” managing director P. Ramadas said in an interview. “While demand picked up, unfortunately the supplies dropped. We have now taken remedial action and hope to bring down the lead times of our machines in the next few months.”

The second factory would increase Ace’s annual capacity from the current 1,200 computer numerical control (CNC) machines to more than 3,000, Mr. Ramdas said. Normal machines are manually controlled by hand wheels or levers, while in CNC machines computers execute pre-programmed sequences of commands.

The company’s customers in the automobile sector include the Daimler Group, Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, Maserati, BMW and Volvo. About 70% of the firm’s machines are sold to automobile companies. It also supplies machines to engineering, defence, power, oil and gas and energy companies.

“Our goal is to be able to produce and sell machines to the full capacity of this factory by the year 2021. Currently we have presence in over 15 countries. Our focus on export markets will also continue through strengthening relationship with our dealer partners and introduction of dealers in new markets,” Mr. Ramadas said. The company has also acquired 50 acres of land near Bengaluru. “We believe that the bullish trend in India will continue for the next 3-5 years with small corrections... if the trend continues as anticipated we will start using this land by 2022.”

The firm expects revenue to grow to ₹500 crore in the current year, from ₹416 crore it had clocked in the 12 months ended March 2017.

The company exports machines to Australia, Thailand, Japan, China, Germany, France, U.S.A., Finland, Russia and the U.K.