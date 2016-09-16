Reiterating company’s commitment to India as a strategic partner, Jay Y. Lee, Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of company’s business operations and citizenship initiatives in the country.

Mr. Lee told Mr. Modi that Korean technology major Samsung is working in synchrony with “Make in India” and “Digital India” initiatives in growing India as an important production base and central R&D hub.

He said Samsung’s ultimate goal is just not to be a foreign investor but a local business, where the company would work with local communities to build a better future.

Mr. Lee noted that Samsung’s “Make for India” initiative is already creating meaningful local innovations for the Indian consumers.

In India, “Samsung Smart Class” programme is helping over 200,000 students from low-income families to experience e-learning at 376 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools, he said.

In addition, 18 Samsung Technical Schools are imparting skills to youth to enable their employability.