S4E, Chinese firm ink pact to make night vision gear

Systems 4 Ever (S4E), a technology consulting firm with design capability, has signed a technical collaboration agreement with Chinese company DALI-Tech to manufacture microbolometers in India. Microbolometers are detectors and the heart of thermal imaging camera, night vision and surveillance equipment used by defence, police and security agencies.

The proposed unit would use Chinese technology and DALI-Tech, which is into thermal imaging camera and night vision equipment, has agreed to transfer technology to the Indian company. Currently, India imports microbolometers from France.

“We are going to start production by August this year. This project is part of Make in India initiative and will make India self sufficient in these crucial equipment. We also have plans to export,” Raj Chodankar, chairman, S4E, said.

Manufacturing unit

He said the manufacturing unit, with an initial investment of ₹30 crore, will come up either in Goa or Maharashtra to produce 30,000 units a year. The total investment would go up to ₹100 crore in due course with further capacity addition. “Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Mahindra Defence have shown interest in joining hands in this project, but the proposal is yet to be finalised,” he said.

S4E is a technology consulting company with design strengths in the field of electro optics. Through this agreement, S4E has acquired technology rights and patents on an exclusive basis for weapon sights, un-cooled thermal imaging systems and multi-functional hand-held thermal imagers.

This move would enable makers of consumer electronics and infra-red equipment to produce low weight, low power consumption and cost-effective thermal cameras for everyday use.