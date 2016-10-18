Russian private investment group United Capital Partners (UCP), which is teaming up with oil giant Rosneft to buy India’s Essar Oil in a $12.9 billion deal, said it may sell its stake within five years.

The purchase of Essar Oil, by Russia’s state-owned Rosneft and a consortium of UCP and global oil trader Trafigura, will be the biggest foreign acquisition ever in India and Russia’s largest overseas deal.

The chief executive of Russian lender VTB, which advised on the deal, has said it was specially structured to ensure it was not affected by Western sanctions imposed on Rosneft and its boss Igor Sechin, an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Since Rosneft will control only 49 per cent of Essar Oil under the deal, with Trafigura and UCP jointly holding another 49 per cent, the sanctions risk is mitigated. — Reuters