RP-Sanjiv Goenka group enters FMCG

New ground: Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the group, above, said growth would be both organic and inorganic.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group is in dialogue with a few companies to grow its newly-created FMCG business, chairman Sanjiv Goenka said here on Monday.

Announcing the group’s entry into the segment, with two snack foods, under a new company, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Mr. Goenka said that while the company had just unveiled its own brand, “acquisitions would help in strengthening distribution, infrastructure and in product offerings.... we will be hungry for buys but not foolish, and growth will be both organic and inorganic.”

Initially, 10 products with 40-50 variants in the healthy-snacking category will roll out from Kolkata, Pune and Gurgaon this week and go pan-India this fiscal, through a 20,000-strong distribution network which includes modern retail and mom-and-pop stores. The group is targeting $1 billion in FMCG sales in five years and is looking to expand into segments beyond foods into personal care and premium organic foods.

“For the next nine months we will concentrate on foods only” he said.

Over the next five years, a ₹10,000 crore investment is proposed to be made on the new business. “This would be on brand-building, distribution-network and also on a plant,” he said.

Presently, the manufacturing has been outsourced to four units in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi. Before this fiscal ends, the distribution would be through one lakh outlets in 40 cities, he said.

Stressing on the health aspect of the snack foods, Mr. Goenka said that the products used better oil, and were air-fired, and used ingredients such as wheat and super-grains such as amaranth and lotus seeds.

The products would also be sold through the group’s retail outlet Spencer’s Retail Ltd. and its subsidiary Au Bon Pain Café India Ltd.

The ₹21,000-crore-turnover RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is present in the energy space (including generation and distribution), retail, music and in carbon black manufacturing.

It also has a presence in the plantation sector.