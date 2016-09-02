Royal Orchid Hotels, has entered into a strategic alliance with city-based Deccan Park Ltd., to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu. As per the deal, Royal Orchid Chain of hotels will manage Regenta Central Deccan, Chennai, which is located in the heart of the city. Regenta Central Deccan, Chennai offers 93 rooms on nine floors, two restaurants, a lounge bar and a fitness centre. Shekhar Bhargava, Executive Director, Royal Orchid Hotels said: “This is our maiden foray into Tamil Nadu. With this alliance, the Royal Orchid group has 36 hotels in 25 different locations in India and Africa. We are in a consolidation mode and are looking at expanding through the management contract route.”
Updated: September 2, 2016 22:34 IST
Royal Orchid enters into pact with Deccan Park
