Ronnie Dean Coleman, eight times title winner of Mr. Olympia and retired American professional body builder, is toying with the idea of setting up a manufacturing unit in Mumbai or Chennai to make the Rocclo brand of gym wear for men.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Coleman said: “Currently, we are outsourcing gym wear from different parties. We are planning to put up a manufacturing facility in Mumbai or Chennai with the help of our partners. We will export it to other countries too. In the next three months, our gym wear will be available in Indian fitness supplement stores. Firstly, we would like to engage with the (Indian) market and assess the potential.”

“Workout wear is mostly uninspiring with not many options...The active wear will suit heavy workouts in the gym,” he said.

He said that it was too early to talk about the investment details.

He was in Chennai to unveil ‘Rocclo’, a series of high performance garments integrated with anti-microbial, UV ray protection and moisture wicking technologies.

Currently, these products are outsourced from a few firms based in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Noida and Tamil Nadu.

Rocclo products are currently available in 30 countries worldwide. It clocked a turnover of Rs.15 crore, said Dharani Prabhu, Ronnie Coleman Clothing CEO.