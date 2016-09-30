Amid the ongoing network connectivity dispute between incumbent operators and newcomer Reliance Jio, telecom regulator TRAI today said it has sought daily reports from operators on congestion at points of interconnection.

“We have asked operators for report on congestion over point of interconnection on daily basis. We have earlier sought report for period between September 15-19. Now we have asked for reports post September 19,” TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma told PTI.

The TRAI Chairman also met with telecom operators including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, who have been alleging violation of tariff order by the entrant Reliance Jio.

Following Reliance Jio’s complaint of call failures, TRAI earlier this week said it will issue showcause notices to operators for call drops that are far exceeding the norm.

On his meeting with the telcos, Mr. Sharma said, “The operators met me today on a letter which they had written on IUC non-compliance, predatory tariff and non-discrimination. We are looking into it.”

Reliance Jio is offering free voice calls for lifetime and 4G mobile broadband services free till December 31.

“The TRAI Chairman listened to us...he is examining the matter and will get back to us, at the earliest,” said Sunil Sood, Vodafone India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Telecom operators, however, refused to reply on progress made over providing access to more network interconnection to Reliance Jio.