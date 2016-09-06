Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) Hazira manufacturing unit in Gujarat has come under the scanner of central revenue authorities for alleged excise duty evasion of at least Rs. 5 crore.

The Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence here has started a probe in the case and sought certain clarification from RIL, official sources said.

The case relates to alleged wrong classification of mixed xylene — a chemical obtained through cracking of Naphtha — produced by it and sold to paint factories, they said.

The company was allegedly paying 12.5 per cent duty on it by declaring the product as organic chemical instead it should have been declared as mineral oil which attracts 14 per cent levy, the sources said. A RIL spokesperson said they have complied with all the rules and their operations were regularly audited by government agencies.