The Justice A.P. Shah Committee report on the ONGC-RIL dispute regarding the KG-D6 basin, submitted to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has found that both ONGC and RIL had prior knowledge of the continuity of the gas fields and failed to bring this to the notice of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.

Six years

The report also pointed out that ONGC, despite having this prior knowledge, did not raise the issue for six years. It, however, said that RIL would need to pay compensation for the gas it had used from ONGC’s portion of the gas field. This compensation, the quantum of which was unspecified, should be paid to the government and not to ONGC until the state-owned utility actually begins gas production as the gas underground belongs to the government.

“In the view of the Committee, RIL’s production of migrated gas and retention of the ensuing benefits amount to unjust enrichment, since the PSC (production sharing contract), in the absence of an order on joint development under Article 12, does not permit a contractor to produce and sell migrated gas,” according to the report.

About 11.1 billion cubic metres of ONGC gas had migrated from its Godavari-PML and KG-DWN-98/2 blocks to the contiguous KG-D6 block of RIL between April 1, 2009 and March 31, 2015. At prevailing prices, the gas was worth about Rs.11,000 crore.

“Further…RIL had prior knowledge about connectivity and continuity of reservoirs,” the report added.

Meanwhile, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company would not withdraw its cost recovery arbitration against the government over the Krishna - Godavari asset.