Reliance Nippon Life Insurance has appointed Ashish Vohra as new CEO – a position which was vacant after Anup Rau left the company in June this year. Mr.Vohra comes from Max Life Insurance where he served as Senior Director and Chief Distribution Officer. In June this year, Max Life had announced its merger with HDFC Life and the transaction is expected to be completed in the next 12 months. Reliance Life Nippon Life Insurance is a 51:49 joint venture between Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance of Japan.

Please Wait while comments are loading...