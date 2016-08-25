The company is currently fighting allegations that it is offering full services under the garb of testing

Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Jio has begun offering free SIM cards to all users with fourth generation (4G)-enabled handsets and is targeting an active subscriber base of about 20 million from 2.5 million now.The company is initiating its marketing blitz to garner a substantial chunk of the subscriber base even before its commercial rollout. The SIM card comes with unlimited voice calls and high-speed data use for 90 days under the ‘Jio Preview’ offer.A mail sent to the spokesperson for Reliance did not elicit a response. A Reliance official, on conditions of anonymity, confirmed the development, saying that KYC documents and a photograph can get users quickly set up for the service.The move comes even as as incumbent telecom providers allege that Reliance Jio is offering full-fledged services in the name of testing, with 2.5 million active subscribers.

Achieving its target would make Reliance Jio the fifth largest telecom provider in the country ahead of MTNL, Sistema Teleservices and Telenor Videocon.

“We have to turn down customers,” said a manager at a Reliance Xpress Mini store. “I had got 500 sim cards, all gone in the first few hours. Now, we are giving tokens for tomorrow,” he said.