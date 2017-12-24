Industry

‘Reliance Jio has 160 mn subscribers’

The customer base of Reliance Jio has touched 160 million, a little more than a year after the newcomer stormed into the telecom market with aggressive voice and data offerings.

The latest subscriber base of the telecom operator was disclosed by Akash Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, during an event to mark Reliance Industries’ 40 years of existence.

Reliance Jio entered the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data, a strategy that helped it mobilise millions of users.

Jio threw an open challenge to the incumbent telecom operators with its disruptive tariffs, triggering a price war.

