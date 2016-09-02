About 77 per cent of recruiters expect an uptick in the job market in the second half of 2016, with IT-Software sector expected to generate a maximum of these jobs, according to a survey by job site Naukri.com.

The half-yearly Hiring Outlook survey 2016 was conducted among 1,300 recruiters and consultants.

Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V. Suresh said: “The job market continues to sustain the momentum gained in the first half and is poised to head north. More than 77 per cent of the respondents are optimistic of new job creation in the second half of 2016.”

IT-Software lead the chart for job creation with 24 per cent of the polled recruiters forecasting maximum job creation to happen in this segment. This is followed by ITES and retail with 15 per cent and 11 per cent recruiters anticipating maximum new job creation in these industries, respectively.

About 51 per cent recruiters said that the maximum jobs would be created at the middle management level, the survey said, adding that 32 per cent of the recruiters were of the opinion that the rate of attrition would be lower in the next six months compared to the first half of 2016. It pointed out that while there was optimism in terms of job creation and growth, there was also concern about the availability of talented jobseekers.