The board of Reliance Capital has approved the plan to independently list the home finance business on stock exchanges. According to a stock exchange announcement, all shareholders of Reliance Capital will receive one share of Reliance Home Finance for every one share of Reliance Capital, which will hold 51 per cent stake in the home finance unit. Reliance Home Finance had assets of Rs.8,259 crore as on June 30. The company is of the view that independent listing of the home finance business will unlock substantial value for shareholders.

