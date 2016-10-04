Leaders of India Inc. welcomed Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to cut the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points and expect the banks to pass on the benefit to borrowers, a move that will ease the stressed balance sheets of India Inc. and will revive demand for the economy.

Commending the maiden monetary policy announced by the new governor Urjit Patel under the aegis of the recently constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Looks like all piece are falling into place. Bravo to the new Governor and the MPC for recognizing that growth is now the priority.”

DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar believes that with the economy at take off stage, rate cut now augurs well for the industrial sector and should give a boost to overall demand in the economy. “We now earnestly hope that the banks will quickly pass the benefit of this repo “rate cut to their customers by bringing down their lending rates, given the easy liquidity conditions and the recent downward adjustment in small saving rates,” said Mr. Talwar.

"It's clear that India is determined to maintain a 1.5-2.0 per cent real rate of interest. This will satisfy the urgent need for growth, and also encouraging savings at the same time," said Sterlite Power CEO Pratik Agarwal.

Industry body CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee felt that more than the quantum of the rate cut, it send a very positive signal. “We can very clearly see that in the growth-inflation trade-off, the RBI is favourably inclined towards promoting growth in the economy,” said Mr. Banerjee.

“The cut will also allow banking sector to pass on the benefit of lower interests, in turn stimulating economy. With the trio — good monsoon, 7th pay commission and now the rate cut — in place, we look forward to a having a bumper festive season, allowing kick start of the corporate earnings,” said Motilal Oswal, CMD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to ASSOCHAM secretary general D.S. Rawat, going forward, the industry expects a lot of value addition from the MPC and possible another rate cut before March 2017, while expecting the real transmission of the lower rates by the banks.

Kishore Bhatija, managing director – real estate development, K Raheja Corp sees the rate cut as positive development for the realty sector which should see the cost of capital easing and also help home buyers.