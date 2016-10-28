Amidst rising worries about the plunging value of Tata Group companies after Cyrus Mistry was shown the door earlier in the week, interim chairman Ratan Tata met V.K. Sharma, the acting chairman of LIC, which is one of the major investors in Tata companies.

While Bombay House sources confirmed the meeting between Tata and Sharma, they refused to share what transpired between the two. Tata Group officials met other leading domestic fund houses to allay fears about the investors worries following the dramatic developments in the corporate group. — PTI