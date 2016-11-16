Ramco intends to work with the government aimed at transforming Victoria into a pivotal business destination

Top software company Ramco Systems has inked a deal with a Melbourne-based logistic service provider SeaRoad Holdings for its Ramco Logistics Suite.

The announcement of the Chennai-based company’s 25th customer in Australia was made yesterday here in presence of Victorian Parliamentary Secretary for Treasury and Finance Daniel Mulino and Indian Consul general Manika Jain who officially launched the Ramco’s Oceania headquarter for the company in Melbourne.

“The appetite of Australian businesses to adopt disruptive technologies and test new waters has been a key driver behind Ramco’s growth in the region. This new office in Melbourne will also become the Oceania headquarters for Ramco,” said P.R. Venketrama Raja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ramco Systems.

Ramco intends to work with the government aimed at transforming Victoria into a pivotal business destination in the Asia Pacific, he said.

“Ramco’s decision to base their Oceania HQ in Melbourne strengthens Victoria’s growing reputation as a leading destination for global business and tech investment,” said Philip Dalidakis, Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade.

“The Andrews Labor Government is bolstering Victoria’s push to be the number one tech destination across the Asia Pacific and Ramco’s innovation and logistics presence in Melbourne will help us do this,” Dalidakis said.

Jain congratulated the company for setting up its base in Melbourne and stressed on the growing relations between Australia and India.

The company will soon be opening a Sydney office for further strengthening its base in Australia.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO Ramco Systems said, after US, Australia was the next important market for the company and it was also planning to enter the UK in near future.

Ramco Systems is a leading software company focused on consulting, product and managed services business. The company focuses on providing innovative business solutions that can be delivered quickly and cost-effectively in complex environments.