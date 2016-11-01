The move has triggered talks that he might be headed back to the Tata Group

Tata veteran S. Ramadorai has resigned as the chairman of the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), sparking speculations that he might be headed back to India’s largest conglomerate.

Ramadorai’s resignation has been accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources privy to the development said.

Rohit Nandan, secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has been appointed interim head of the NSDA.

The NSDC Board is likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss the road map.

The former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief was appointed chairman of the skill development agencies in May 2013. He is also the chairman of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and AirAsia India.

His resignation has triggered talks that he might be headed back to the Tata Group where a search committee is looking for a full-time chairman after the Board of Tata Sons ousted its first non-family chairman, Cyrus Mistry, last month.