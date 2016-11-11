The Indian Railways plans to save Rs.3,000 crore every year on its energy bills through open access of electricity.

So far, four BJP-ruled states —Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand —have agreed to allow Indian Railways to procure electricity directly from the generator of its choice, Railway Board Chairman A.K. Mittal said.

He added that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have given an in-principal nod and it is in talks with other states to tap power directly from generators “at cheaper rates.”