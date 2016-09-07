Base fares will increase 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold

The Railways, on Wednesday, announced its decision to introduce a flexi fare system for all coaches of Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains. The new system will not be applicable to 1AC and EC coaches.

“The base fares [of ticket] will increase 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold,” the Railway Ministry said in a press statement.

Fares can go up to 1.5 times of the original base price of the ticket.

For instance, after 10 per cent of the tickets are sold by the Railways in Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains, fares for the next 10 per cent of the tickets will increase to 1.1 times of the base fare.

Once 20 per cent of the tickets are sold, the cost for the next 10 per cent tickets will go up 1.2 times. Once half the tickets have been booked in a train, the next 50 per cent of the tickets will be sold at 1.5 times the base fare for 2S, sleeper and 2AC coaches and 1.4 times more for 3AC coaches.

Other supplementary charges such as reservation fee, superfast charge, catering charge, service tax etc. shall be levied separately.

The changes in the fee will come into effect from September 9. The revised fares will not apply to tickets already issued for journeys to commence on or after September 9.