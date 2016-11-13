Reliance Infrastructure’s second-quarter net profit rose 34 per cent to Rs.570.5 crore. Its total income, however, fell eight per cent to Rs.6,973 crore due to exceptional gains arising out of sale of its cement assets.

“The company after discussions with Dassault Aviation executed contract worth Rs. 30,000 crore for fighter jets,” said R-Infra’s CEO Lalit Jalan. “Reliance Infra was one of two companies to get clearance for shipyards.”

It has also signed agreements with Adani Transmission to sell three of its transmission assets, valued at Rs.2,000 crore, he said.