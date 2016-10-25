Quiz | Business Quotient

Cyrus Mistry is out, Ratan Tata is back to hold the reins as Chairman. Founded in 1868, the Tata Group has seen only six different people as its leader as it grew from its cotton mills-avatar to the now multi-billion dollar salt-to-software conglomerate. Here are 10 questions that will test your business quotient on the Bombay-headquartered company. Don't forget to share your score below!

