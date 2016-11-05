State-owned Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported an 11 per cent fall in its net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year to Rs. 549 crore from the Rs. 621 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous year.

Asset quality remained a worry with gross non performing assets (NPA) rising to 13.63 per cent in Q2 of this year from 6.36 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago. Net NPAs rose similarly to 9.10 per cent from 3.99 per cent over the same period.

However, the bank’s asset quality witnessed an improvement on a quarter-on-quarter basis, since gross NPAs stood at 13.75 per cent and net NPAs at 9.16 per cent in the June quarter.

Operating profit for the company grew 12.7 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year to come in at Rs. 3,312 crore.

PNB reported a 5.2 per cent growth in its global business, which increased to Rs. 9.68 lakh crore in Q2 of this fiscal from the 9.2 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year. Global deposits grew 6.5 per cent to Rs. 5.75 lakh crore over the same period.

Net interest income declined 10 per cent to Rs. 3,880 crore from Rs. 4,322 crore. This, however, was made up for by other income, which rose 76 per cent to Rs. 2,388 crore in Q2 of this fiscal from Rs. 1,357 crore.