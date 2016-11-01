Facing serious charge of fraudulent transactions worth Rs.22 crore levelled by recently-ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, Air Asia India said on Monday that a probe was underway into irregular claims of personal expenses and certain company charges against former personnel of the Tata group’s aviation venture with Malaysia-based carrier Air Asia Berhad.

These irregularities had already been reported to the Air Asia Board and discussed in its last meeting, the company said, adding that neither the domestic airline, nor Tata Sons or Air Asia Berhad condoned any sort of unethical practices and the three entities would take ‘very stern’ action against ‘perpetrators at all levels of the organisation.’

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons, with a 51 per cent stake, and AirAsia Berhad which has a 49 per cent stake. “AirAsia (India) Limited, AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons Limited look into all allegations of impropriety and misappropriation very seriously... The three entities would like to reiterate that they strictly adhere to internal procedures and policies,” the company stated.

After his abrupt exit from the helm of the Tata group last Monday, Mr.Mistry had informed Tata Sons’ board members that a recent forensic investigation had “revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs.22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore” related to Air Asia India. He had also said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Tata Sons board only at the insistence of the independent directors, one of whom immediately submitted his resignation.

Without linking its statement to Mr.Mistry’s specific allegation, the airline said that “there is an ongoing investigation against certain former personnel of AirAsia (India) Limited involving irregular personal expense claims and certain company charges.”

It, however, refused to divulge any more details. “AirAsia (India) Limited will not make any specific reference to the matters investigated at this stage as it may be prejudicial to AirAsia (India) Limited or the personnel investigated... AirAsia (India) Limited, AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons Limited look into all allegations of impropriety and misappropriation very seriously,” it stated.

Ever since it began operations in June 2014, AirAsia India has had its fair share of turbulence. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and GoAir, had moved the Delhi High Court in February 2014 against grant of approval to AirAsia alleging foreign direct investment (FDI) norms violation, a charge AirAsia India had strongly denied.

The airline has also seen several senior-level exits, including that of its former chief Mittu Chandilya, who had resigned in February this year. The exit came less than two years after Mr.Chandilya joined AirAsia India in June 2013, soon after the joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Bhd was announced.

Prior to Mr.Chandilya’s departure, the airline’s former chief financial officer Vijay Gopalan had also moved on in August 2015, citing “personal reasons.” The airline’s director of flight operations Captain Sumant Misra and Chief Pilot Operations Captain Jamshed Menon too put in their papers recently.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had said last week that the “law of the land” will prevail in case any violations related to fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India were found.

The airline, which currently flies on domestic routes, has eight aircraft on its fleet and a market share of more than two per cent.