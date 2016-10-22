Power Grid Corp has said that its board has approved proposals to invest Rs 1,184.45 crore in power transmission projects across the country.

The company’s Board of Directors, in their meeting held on October 22, 2016, have accorded approval to three investment proposals, Power Grid Corp said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the Board has approved the proposal ‘Augmentation of Transformation Capacity in Southern Region’ at an estimated cost of Rs 167.75 crore, with commissioning schedule of 30 months from the date of approval.

It also approved investment for ‘Sub—station works associated with strengthening of transmission system beyond Vemagiri’ at an estimated cost of Rs 608.24 crore, with commissioning schedule of 30 months from the date of approval.

The board further gave a go ahead to investment in ’Transmission System for Ultra Mega Solar Park at Tumkur (Pavagada), Karnataka — Phase—II (Part A)’ at an estimated cost of Rs 408.46 crore, with commissioning schedule of 27 months from the date of approval.