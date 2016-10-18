Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance is planning to raise Rs.3,000 crore through an initial public offer which will open on October 25.

The price band for the issue has been fixed between Rs.750 and Rs.775 per share of Rs.10 each. The IPO will lead to dilution of about 23 per cent.

Currently, Punjab National Bank holds 51 per cent in the company, while private equity firm Carlyle has a 49 per cent stake. Following the sale of shares, PNB’s holding will come down to 38 per cent, while Carlyle will hold 37 per cent. After the initial public offering is complete, the mortgage finance company will be valued at about Rs.13,000 crore.

PNB Housing was originally looking to raise Rs.2,500 crore when it filed its offer document with SEBI earlier this year. Ahead of the IPO, the issue size was increased to Rs.3,000 crore on the back of ‘strong investor demand’, said investment bankers handling the issue.

PNB Housing’s IPO is being handled by Kotak Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley, JM Financial, JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Punjab National Bank reported Rs.32.7 crore profit in the financial year 2015-16, a growth of 17.6 per cent over the previous year.